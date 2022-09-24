HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening.

Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road.

The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said, officials.

A man died in the house, which is unrelated to the fire. The man was dead upon the officials’ arrival.

The Hoopeston Fire and Police Department are investigating the death.

No other information is available at this time.