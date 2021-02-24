Officials react to Johnson and Johnson vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Johnson and Johnson vaccine made it through trials and is one step closer to joining Pfizer and Moderna.

It doesn’t need to be stored at really cold temperatures, and it requires one dose instead of two.

But some public health officials are concerned the people will want to wait for a one dose vaccine instead of getting the two shot version now.

“Our health care providers have one common message, which is a vaccine that is available today is the best vaccine for the person to take,” Awais Vaid from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said. “So they should not be dealing vaccinations for whatever reason.”

This vaccine is not being manufactured for wide spread use yet.

But an analysis from the FDA recommended the vaccine be approved for emergency use.