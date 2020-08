CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — No one was hurt after a Champaign-Urbana Mass Transist District (MTD) bus was hit by gunfire.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning at East Columbia Avenue and North Fifth Street in Champaign. Police said the bus was stopping to pick up a passenger when two cars in the area started firing at each other.

The driver and five people were on the bus. MTD officials said this is the first time an MTD bus has been hit by bullets.