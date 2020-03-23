Officials look for health supplies while announcing new COVID-19 deaths and cases

CHICAGO (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker and other state officials held a daily press conference Monday to announce new COVID-19 cases and deaths and ask for help with getting more supplies to protect against the virus.

It was announced there are now 1,285 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The newest county to announce a confirmed case was Monroe County. In addition, officials said there have been three new deaths from the virus, bringing the state’s total up to 12. Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website, as well as a list of local health departments who will have the most up-to-date information.

The governor also announced the state is looking for help with personal protective equipment. If you would like to donate, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.