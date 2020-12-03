Firefighters knock down apartment fire near campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews knocked down an early morning fire on the roof of a campus-town apartment building in Champaign.

The Champaign Fire Department responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday to a reported roof fire at 707 S. Fourth St., located just north of Green Street.

A press release says ten fire crews battled a fire that was contained to the roof of the apartment building.

When they arrived at the scene, crews saw heavy fire on the roof of a 14-story apartment building and called in extra help.

Firefighters deployed several hose lines. They say crews extinguished the fire by 3:42 a.m.

The release says the cause is undetermined and investigators are still working at the scene. Additionally, no one was hurt.

People living in two apartments units are displaced by water damage, firefighters say.

“The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to practice a home escape plan,” the release says. “If you live in a high-rise apartment, know the locations of all available stairs in case the nearest one is blocked by fire or smoke.”