Officials highlight safety when it comes to bodies of water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are warning people to take extra precautions out on the water.

This comes after a Westville man died in a kayaking accident on Sunday.

That death happened in the Middle Fork River.

But the Illinois State Fire Marshal is also warning about pools.

The CDC says drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in kids between one and four.

That’s why it’s so important parents never leave them alone in the water.

“Teach them how to swim, keep an eye on them,” said JC Fultz, the public information officer for the Illinois State Fire Marshal. “That is really the best preventative measure is knowing where your kids are at all times, having an eye on them, and just teaching them about water safety.”

They also suggest learning how to perform CPR.