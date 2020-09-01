Officials: High school student tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mount Zion School District said a high school student has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, officials said the student tested positive last week. “Through working with the health department, we have been informed that due to the timeline and student being asymptomatic, no one is currently at risk or needs to be quarantined from attending Mt. Zion High School.”

The school will be deep cleaned and disinfected, stated officials in the post. However, they said the areas have also been cleaned several times since last week.

The District is asking everyone to continue to monitor their health and stay at home if they develop symptoms or have been tested for COVID-19 and are waiting on results.