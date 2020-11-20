Officials: Fischer Theatre volunteer tests positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Fischer Theatre in Danville said one of their volunteers tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Executive Director Jason Rome said they learned about the positive case on Friday. “We have been working with both our volunteers and our local health department to ensure that everything that can be done to proactively help our community is being done, no questions asked.”

They continued to say through their work with health officials, they are “confident that no patron would have been in close contact with this particular volunteer–who was properly masked and following all best practices with regards to social distancing.”

All volunteers who would have been in the building with that volunteer have been contacted. They also contacted those who purchased tickets to the limited capacity show that volunteer attended.

“I want to personally assure everyone that our theatre has done, and will continue to do, everything in accordance with the direction of our public health officials–holding to occupancy limits, masking, sanitizing, screen volunteers before their shifts, etc.”