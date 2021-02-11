Officials discuss expanding U of I COVID saliva-based testing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There is talk between Champaign and Urbana city officials and the University of Illinois to make the university’s COVID-19 saliva-based testing available to some local government employees, first responders and educators.

The City of Urbana recently began work doing weekly rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 for employees regularly coming into work in-person. However, the U of I’s saliva-based tests are more accurate and are better-suited for testing asymptomatic cases.

This plan is still in its very early stages, but both Mayor Diane Marlin and Mayor Deborah Feinen agree that testing is an essential part of reducing the spread of the virus in the community and keeping everyone safe.