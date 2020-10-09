Officials: DCFS online system to enhance reporting of child abuse

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) said they took steps to make it easier for people to report child abuse and neglect through their website using their mobile devices.

They said they have improved entry fields and created clearer instructions to reduce the required time to make reports. They said this is a more convenient way to make reports, as opposed to calling their 24-hour hotline.

“Our user-friendly online reporting system makes it easier for everyone to file a report of suspected abuse or neglect, including those whose only access to the internet may be through a smartphone and prefer to file a report through the site,” said Illinois DCFS Acting Director Marc Smith. He continued to say it is easier to connect the family to necessary services when suspected abuse/neglect is reported early.

Additionally, officials stated the new online reporting system puts reports directly into DCFS’s case management system. They said this increases internal efficiency.

The new system is also expected to reduce the number of overall calls. DCFS stated this would require fewer return calls later from staff members during periods when calls are at a high volume.

Officials said during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when families were secluded, mandated reports such as teachers and other adults were less likely to see children. “Less than 50% of reports of suspected child abuse and neglect were reported in April 2020 compared to April 2019.” Since schools have reopened, DCFS said reports have increased. They stated reports for September have remained around 18% below last year.

“The decrease in reports did not result in a decrease in investigations, as the number of investigations actually increased compared to the prior year,” said DCFS.

You can use DCFS’s website or call 1-800-252-2873 to report child abuse and neglect in a non-emergency situation. Reports can be made 24/7. If it is an emergency situation, officials urge you to call 911.