SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials from the Springfield Airport Authority, owners and operators of Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport, were on hand Thursday to break ground on a $5.6 million solar array project.

The 2.88 megawatt system will be comprised of a combination of rooftop and ground-mounted solar arrays spanning across three sites in the airport’s north quadrant. The arrays will produce approximately 4 million kilowatts annually and will offset over 90% of the electrical needs of the three facilities in quadrant. Some of them will be powered entirely by solar power with backup options in case of an emergency.

It is estimated that this will save the airport $500,000 each year

“As we look in into the future, as far as what the future has for electricity locally, regionally, and nationally, it’s a perfect fit to provide this solar option, a dual option, with the existing solar utility supply,” said SAA Executive Director Mark Hanna.

The project is expected to wrap up by late October or early November.