Officials begin to fix building

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Public Works officials said they have finished an inspection report after hundreds of bricks toppled to the ground Thursday, which smashed a bench.

No one was hurt. The owner is working with a mason and engineers to fix the problem. Public Works officials said barricades around the building will stay up until those repairs are finished. Neighbors said the inconvenience has not had a big effect on their business, but see a lesson in this.

“Broadway is closed, so you can’t drive through it. So, I guess you will have to avoid that. I guess this just shows that if you are a business owner, you need to make sure you maintain your building so these types of incidents don’t happen,” said Mark Denzler, Illinois Manufacturers’ Association.

Public Works officials said lifting equipment and engineers are scheduled to come out to the site for further evaluations early next week.