Officials ask for community’s help in stopping spread of COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly discussed mitigation efforts and enforcement throughout the state during a Wednesday news conference.

The governor talked about resurgence mitigation efforts for Region 9 that are going into effect on Saturday. He said Lake and McHenry counties will have limits of 25 people in gatherings and all indoor dining and bar services will be temporarily closed.

Other mitigation measures include:

All outdoor bar and dining service closes at 11 p.m.

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or leaving.

Reservations will be required.

Tables should be six feet apart.

There will not be multiple parties at one table.

Gatherings are limited to fewer than 25 or 25 percent of overall room capacity.

Gaming and casinos will close at 11 p.m. and have a limit of 25 percent capacity. They will also follow the bars/restaurant mitigations

The governor stated this comes after the region had an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days. He said they are joining seven of the 11 regions operating under those resurgence mitigations.

“With Region 9 being added to the list of regions in mitigation, we are getting close to the entire state implementing mitigation measures,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “This is not just a warning, but a call to action. We continue to move backwards, losing all the ground we had gained over the summer.”

Dr. Ezike now speaking. “People talk about a mask mandate infringing on their life. But I have to ask: do you have the right to put the health of others at risk?” @WCIA3 — Jen Lask (@Jen_Lask) October 28, 2020

The governor said they have worked to support Region 9 small businesses affected by the pandemic by distributing nearly $11 million in emergency grants. Additionally, businesses across the state who are under other mitigations are to receive priority consideration for the current round of Business Interruption Grants, according to the governor’s office. There will be $220 million available to help those businesses with costs and losses they have had because of the pandemic.

Additionally, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly spoke in regards to law enforcement and the mask mandate. He said troopers are working on educating individuals and businesses. He said education and voluntary-compliance is their goal.

Director Kelly said they have had some situations where businesses are not compliant. He stated a majority of their referrals have resulted in education.

Kelly wanted to reiterate that they are not arresting anyone when it comes to not following the mask mandate. He said there has never been any talk from the governor nor law enforcement about making arrests in regards to that matter.

According to Kelly, the sequence when it comes to mandate enforcement is as follows:

Verbal Warning

Written Warning

Issuance of Misdemeanor Citation

Director Kelly stated there have been citations written in five counties.

Again, Kelly wanted to instill that troopers are wanting to educate the public on the importance of masking up before moving on to additional measures.

He reflected on the amount of officers that passed away from COVID-19–which was 150– per the Officers Down Memorial Page. “None of us are immune,” he said.

Another area Kelly touched on was relying on guidance from the findings of medical science. He said medical science has played an important role in the lives of his fellow officers. He reflected on sitting at the bedside of several troopers who were either shot or injured in the line of duty. Kelly stated medical science helped those officers to live or gave them a little more time with their families when they could not be saved. The director said when his glasses fog up from wearing his mask, he thinks about those officers and what science did for them and continues on.

Kelly stated he knows patience is wearing thin, but mirrored a message Dr. Ezike delivered during the conference, we have to work together as a community to get through this pandemic. The governor stated there are several tools available to everyone that can help stop spreading the virus. Those tools include wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and washing your hands.

Additionally, Director Kelly said Illinois State Police are working hard on security for Election Day and the day after to protect the voting process. He said they are working with agencies at the federal, state and local level to make sure everyone can participate in the voting process safely.