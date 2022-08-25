CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Officials said they arrested a man in connection to a shooting on July 5.

Officials within the Champaign Police Department said they arrested a man on August 25 for his possible involvement in a drive-by shooting.

A man was shot in the stomach while driving his car by University Avenue and South Fair Street on July 5. Officials said he left his car after crashing it into a light pole and went to a nearby house to get help. CPD was contacted and immediately rendered medical aid and he was later taken to a local hospital.

Thursday, the CPD and the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional task force arrested Jazontae Sanders, 20, of Urbana. Officials said he is the suspect and is facing a charge of attempted murder and aggravated battery. He is in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center until his arraignment.

Officials said that even though an arrest has been made, the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police at 217-351-4545. They said arrangements can be made to share information privately. Additionally, you can submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-TIPS, online at 373tips.com, or the P3 Tips mobile app.

Officials remind that individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.