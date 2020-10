CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of University Avenue will be closed on Friday for a crane placement.

Officials said one westbound lane will be closed on University Avenue between Third and Second streets. Westbound traffic will be condensed to one lane.

The closure is to allow for the temporary placement of a crane for equipment installation in that area. It is expected to last from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.