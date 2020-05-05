Officials announce new COVID-19 death at The Villas

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said another resident of The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman has died from the coronavirus.

They said the patient was a woman in her 70s. She had tested positive for the virus on April 23. She was an inpatient at HSHS St. John’s Hospital.

Currently, five residents of The Villas diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. There are four residents hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

In total, there are 95 positive cases at The Villas, including 11 deaths.

In Sangamon County, officials said there are eight new cases. The total number of cases is 228, including 15 deaths.