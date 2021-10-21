Officials announce Lincoln Land of Sports Complex coming to Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is expecting to get a new sports complex.

During a Thursday news conference, officials announced the Lincoln Land of Sports Complex. It would be right off State Road 16 and I-57.

The $60 million complex would feature a variety of indoor and outdoor options. That includes baseball/softball fields, multi-purpose turf and grass fields as well as indoor basketball and volleyball courts and other amenities.

They are expecting to break ground some time next year.

