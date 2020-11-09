Officials: 37 firefighters in quarantine; 12 test positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said 37 Springfield firefighters are currently in quarantine. Of those firefighters, 12 have tested positive, including Springfield Fire Chief Allen Reyne.

In a news release, officials said, “The majority of firefighters came in to contact with an individual who was asymptomatic at an outside gathering, not on work time. The individual was not a Springfield firefighter.” They continued to say since results were received, employees who were in direct contact with that patient or any COVID-positive firefighters have been sent to get tested and follow quarantine guidelines.

Officials stated the outbreak has not had an impact on operations, other than increasing overtime. Within the department, there are 214 sworn Springfield firefighters.

“This has been an extreme challenge,” said Chief Allen Reyne. “However, it is a lesson on how one person can impact one area of our community.”

City officials are reminding their community to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash your hands. “In addition, it is strongly discouraged to gather with anyone who lives outside your home. If you do, masks properly worn over your nose and mouth are necessary in order to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19.”