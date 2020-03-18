Officials: 128 new coronavirus cases in state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Health announced there are now 128 new cases of coronavirus disease across the state.

Two additional counties have been added to the list of affected areas — Kendall and Madison counties, bringing the total up to 17.

They join 15 other counties reporting cases, including Peoria, Will, Cook, Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

An additional 20 individuals at the long-term care facility in DuPage County experiencing an outbreak have tested positive, bringing the total to 42 (30 residents and 12 staff).

Cases have occurred in patients aged 9 to 91, IDPH officials said Wednesday.

In a Wednesday press conference, the governor announced a website to supplement their daily streams. This website will hold all resources and releases regarding how the state is handling COVID-19.