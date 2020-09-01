Officials: 10 men arrested & charged with attempted enticement of a child

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said 10 men were arrested over the weekend and charged with attempted enticement of a child to engage in sexual activity.

In a news release, officials stated these were separate criminal complaints. “The complaints were unsealed on August 31, throughout the day, as each made their respective initial appearance in federal court…Each was ordered detained pending hearings scheduled for later this week.”

The men arrested and charged include:

51-year-old Charles E. Brinkley, of Festus, Mo. (Currently working in Jacksonville, IL.)

41-year-old Rafael Mercado Berrios (A.K.A Jose Berrios), of Springfield

33-year-old Zachary Jones, of Springfield

28-year-old James Simons, Jr., of Springfield

49-year-old Matthew Faubel, of Springfield

35-year-old Jason King, of Assumption

35-year-old Matthew Wetzel, of Springfield

47-year-old Shondell Hodges, of Chicago

59-year-old Stacey Furlow, of Springfield

20-year-old James Hammonds, of Springfield

Each man was accused of using social media to talk with people they believed were minors, under the age of 18. It was believed they intended to engage in sexual activity with these individuals, according to court documents.

Officials said the charges were the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.

If convicted of attempted enticement of a minor, each man faces faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and could face a life sentence.