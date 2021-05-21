Officers work together to save man’s life

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Several officers are being commended for their quick action to save a man’s life.

In a Facebook post, Chatham Police said that around 5 p.m. on May 13, they were called to the 600 block of Cypress Drive for a medical situation. A caller said there was a 73-year-old man down in the backyard on a house.

When Officers Jacob Bouldin and Roger Smith responded, they brought an AED with them. There was a neighbor, Clyde Ross, who was already on-scene performing CPR. He was an off-duty officer with the Pawnee Police Department.

Officers Bouldin and Smith took turns administering CPR and using the AED to give electro shock when needed. “They continued alternating CPR until Chatham Fire/EMS arrived on scene and began administering advanced life saving measures,” said officers. “The male subject regained a pulse and began breathing.”

The Chatham Police Department thanked those who worked together to save the man’s life.