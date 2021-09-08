Officers: Woman shot in leg Wednesday morning

A Champaign County Sheriff’s Office squad car sits along Golf Course Road in Rantoul. Officers said a woman was shot in the leg in that area on Wednesday morning.

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are investigating after they said a woman was shot on Wednesday morning.

Officers inspect evidence markers along Golf Course Road. They are investigating a shooting that happened in the area on Wednesday morning.

Officers said it happened shortly before 11 a.m. along Golf Course Road. They received a report of several shots fired.

Witnesses told police there were two vehicles involved. The woman was taken to a nearby clinic for treatment. She had been shot in the leg. She was then taken to the hospital.

Police found the vehicle that the woman was in. A man was inside. He was taken in for questioning. Officers are also continuing to talk with the victim.

Officers do not yet know what lead up to the shooting or those suspects involved.

This is a developing story.