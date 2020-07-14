Breaking News
Officers: Woman dies after being shot by child
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a woman was shot by a 4-year-old child over the weekend.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department said 64-year-old Marita Hile was shot near the Mach One gas station on Route 1 in Tilton on Sunday. It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Officers said the Hile and the child, who was a relative of the woman, were traveling in the car when the child found a gun in the car. The child fired the gun and hit the Hile.

Hile then crashed the car into a sign at the gas station. She was taken to an Urbana hospital where officers said she died from the gunshot wound.

This incident is still under investigation.

