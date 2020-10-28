Officers warn community about phone scams

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Police Department is warning the community about ongoing scams.

In a Facebook post, officers said these scams come in the form of “entities that request payment via gift cards.” They warned that unknown entities call you on the phone and ask for payment by going to a store and putting hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars on a gift card. They then ask the victim to read back the identification numbers on the card over the phone so they can get the cash.

Police are reminding the community that no government agency (IRS, IL Dept. of Revenue, etc.) will call you and say you owe back taxes and that they need to be paid using a gift card.

The police department said they will also not call you claiming they have arrested your loved ones and you can only pay bond through money orders or gift cards. “No law enforcement entity nor viable law firm will request that you send cash in the mail to settle a legal matter for a loved one in police custody.”

The scammers that conduct these crimes are often not local or even in the country. Police said “trunk lines followed from past cases indicate phone calls having been originated in Canada, the U.K., Jamaica, and Africa.”

Officers said they have had some people in their community fall victim to these scams and lose thousands of dollars. If you have a question about a phone call you received, you can call the Mattoon Police Department at (217) 235-5451 to talk to an officer.