ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken to the hospital after a 3-car-crash.

It happened at the intersection of North Fifth and East Warren Streets around 5:50 p.m. Officers said two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.