SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties is seeking information about a robbery that happened at a Dollar General store in Springfield on March 24.

According to Springfield Police, at around 1 p.m. at the Dollar General on West Jefferson Street, a man approached an elderly woman inside the store and attempted to take her handbag from her. When the woman fought back, the suspect battered her and then fled south from the store on foot with the victim’s handbag.

Anyone who can help identify this suspect is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip online or use the P3 app. If your tip results in an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,500.