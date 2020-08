SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for tips on a theft that happened earlier this month.

It happened August 18 in the 3000 block of West Jefferson Street. Police said a bright red 2018 Polaris General 2-seat side-by-side was stolen. The thief snatched it while the side-by-side was parked int he owner’s driveway.

Crime Stoppers needs your help to catch the suspect. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.