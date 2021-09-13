Officers search for woman who claimed to have bomb during bank robbery

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are searching for a woman they said claimed to have a bomb while she robbed a bank on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said deputies responded around 2:30 p.m. to the Alliance Community Bank on Route 29. Officers were told a short woman with pink hair wearing a mask and a plaid shirt had a box with her at the bank; she said it had a bomb inside. The woman took an unknown amount of money from two tellers.

The suspect was last seen running away from the bank. She was going toward Andrew Road.

The sheriff said the Secretary of State Bomb Squad was called to the scene.