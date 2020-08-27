Officers search for wanted subject

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are looking for a man they said should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a news release, officers said 44-year-old Lamar Moore is wanted on three different warrants throughout Illinois. Those include:

Parole Violation (Illinois Department of Corrections – 8/12/2020)

Failure to Appear (Coles County – 8/26/2020)

Traffic Offenses (Cook County – 6/21/2017)

Police stated Moore has “an extensive history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.” Anyone with information regarding Moore’s location is asked to contact their local police department or send an anonymous tip to Coles County Crime Stoppers.