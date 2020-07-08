Officers search for truck involved in hit-and-run

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in locating a vehicle they said was involved in a hit-and-run incident. They said it also forced another car off the road and into a ditch.

The incident happened on Monday at 1295 East and 1700 North, as well as 1525 East and 2100 North in Shelby County.

The sheriff’s office said they currently do not have a license plate number for the vehicle. However, it is described as a black or red Chevrolet Silverado made between 2004 and 2007. They said the truck should have damage on the driver’s side in the front as well as the wheel well. It should also have a missing tail light.

If you see a truck matching this description or if you know anything about this vehicle, call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 774-3941.