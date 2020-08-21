Officers search for tips on cold case

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers need your help solving a cold case homicide.

In a news release, officers said Carl Dobson was found death on May 17, 1999 at Lincoln Towers at 520 S. 2nd Street. He was found dead in a storage area inside the building. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers said Dobson was 56 years old at the time of his death. He was also a resident of Lincoln Towers.

Authorities are looking for any information that could shed a new light on the case. Anyone with information regarding Dobson’s death is asked to cal Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online or through the P3 app. If your tip leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward up to $5,000.