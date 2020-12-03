Officers search for tips in shots fired investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are looking for tips regarding a shots fired investigation.

In a news release, officers said it happened on Monday around 12:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of East Monroe Street. They stated four houses were hit by gunfire. No one was hit. The siding, windows and doors on the homes were damaged.

A silver car was seen driving away from the area. However, officers are not sure if the car was involved.

Now, authorities are searching for suspects and they need the community’s help. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online. Tips resulting in an arrest will be eligible for cash rewards up to $2,500.