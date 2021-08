CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College officials said there was a shooting that happened near their campus on Tuesday.

In a tweet, college officials stated the shooting happened between two vehicles on West Bradley Avenue. “There is no indication the shooting was directed at individuals or buildings on campus.”

We want to notify you of a shooting that occurred today near the Parkland College campus between two vehicles on West Bradley Avenue. There is no indication the shooting was directed at individuals or buildings on campus. The suspect(s) has left the area and remains at large(1/2) pic.twitter.com/8RUNCBBM8r — Parkland College (@parklandcollege) August 31, 2021

The suspects got away from the scene. Officers are still looking for them, according to college officials.