Officers search for escaped inmate

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are looking for an inmate they said escaped from the Macoupin County Jail.

In a release, officials said William D. Kavanaugh escaped from the jail around 10 p.m. Sunday night. They said he got access to a closet, crawled through the ceiling and out a second story window. Outside video showed Kavanaugh running southbound. Officers believe another inmate helped him escape.

Officers said he is described as a white male, 5′ 11″, 210 pounds with a medium building, red hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live on Henry Street in East Alton.

If anyone knows where he is, they are asked to call the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department at (217) 854-3135 or your local police department. Officers said he is considered dangerous and you should not approach him.