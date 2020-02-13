Officers search for armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are looking for a man they said was involved in an armed robbery on February 8 at O’Reilly Auto Parts on South Grand Avenue.

In a release from the Crime Stoppers of Sangamon/Menard Counties, officers said a man wearing all black, including gloves and a face mask, entered the store and demanded money from an employee while holding a gun. He then ran away from the business.

If you have any information about this robbery, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427. You can also submit a tip online or download the P3 app on your phone and submit the tip from there. You will remain anonymous and if an arrest is made based on your tip, you will get a cash reward of up to $2,500.