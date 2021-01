CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New Year’s Eve was an overly “quiet” night for police, according to officers.

Both Champaign and Urbana Police officials said they did not issue any DUI tickets Thursday night. “It was a good night,” said Urbana Police.

Urbana officers did say they got noise complaints about fireworks. Callers said they thought it sounded like shots fired.

WCIA is working to learn what Illinois State Police had to say about their New Year’s Eve patrols.