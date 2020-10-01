Officers remind community to lock their cars

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are urging the community to make sure their cars are securely locked. This comes as the department said they are investigating several cars being stolen.

In a news release, police officials said their department received 31 stolen car reports throughout the city in September. Of those reports, officers said 10 happened on the University of Illinois campus or nearby. They said for a majority of those cases, it was believed the car was left running or had the keys inside the vehicle.

Investigations Lieutenant Matthew Henson said these thefts are crimes of opportunity and unlocked, running cars are an open invitation for car thieves. However, there are some things you can do to make sure you do not become a victim. “When you park your car, make it difficult for anyone that may desire to take your car or property by turning it off, locking it and taking your keys with you–even if you are simply taking a brief moment to run inside to grab a to-go order,” Henson said.

Here are some more tips police have regarding car theft and burglary:

Do not leave a spare key in or under your car.

Put packages/valuables out of sight. Lock them in the trunk and take them inside when you get home.

Park in a public and well-lit place.

Keep your license and registration in your wallet or purse. Officers said if your car is stolen, people can use them to impersonate you and sell your car.

If your car is stolen, officers said to call 911 right away and make a report. Additionally, if you have any information regarding car thefts, call the Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477 or submit your tip online.