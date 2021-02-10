Officers recover stolen truck

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officers said a stolen vehicle from Lovington was found in Springfield.

They stated it was taken from a garage in the early-morning hours on January 26. Around 3 a.m., another garage was broken into eight miles away in Hammond.

In that incident, a man was killed. Mike Brown was shot and killed.

Police have not released any information connecting these two crimes.

Regarding Brown’s death, the Piatt County Sheriff, David Hunt, said the Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate. There has been no word on any arrests.