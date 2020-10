URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- A lot of you have been calling us, asking why you haven't gotten your mail-in ballots. We decided to do some digging to figure out what's going on.

We found out that it's too soon to be worried about it. Legally, mail-in ballots couldn't even be sent out until last Thursday. Some of you expected to be getting yours around this time because it's been about a week. Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons says they just sent theirs out today. He says there were some issues they had to work out before they did that.