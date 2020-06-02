Officers make multiple arrests for drug and stolen car charges

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers arrested two people over the weekend and on Monday.

Officers said Jesse Schwerdt was arrested for possession of meth on Friday. They said it happened after a traffic stop in the 1300 block of Moultrie Avenue. Officers stopped Schwerdt for a traffic violation and then found him in possession of meth.

On Monday, Larry Kirkland from Nashville, TN. was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Officers said around 1:15 a.m., they found a car parked in the parking lot of Suite Dream Hotel and say Kirkland sleeping inside. They ran the plate and officers found out the car had been stolen from Nashville. Kirkland was arrested and taken to the Coles County Jail.