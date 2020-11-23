Officers look for tips on shots fired investigation

RANTOUL, Ill (WCIA) — Officers are looking for help from the community regarding a recent report of shots fired.

In a news release, authorities said it happened on November 12 around 9:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane. When police got there, they found several houses and a car that had been shot.

No one was hurt. They found shell casings and other evidence on the scene.

Officers were able to find out at least two people were shooting at each other. Now they are looking for more information regarding this crime.

Anyone with a tip can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS. You can also submit it online or through the P3 Tips app.

Officers want the community to know that all tips are 100% anonymous. When someone submits their tip, they will not be asked for their names. They are given a secret code to check for a possible reward. Tips leading to an arrest could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.