Officers look for stolen dog

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a stolen dog.

In a Facebook post, officers said “Tiny,” a 3-year-old English Bulldog, was stolen from his home on Tuesday. They stated the suspect(s) had possibly tried to sell him on a Facebook Bulldog Rescue page. That page has since been deleted.

Anyone with information on Tiny’s location or the Facebook post is asked to call Detective Cody Woods with the sheriff’s office at (217) 424-1337 or email him.