Officers look for shooting suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A warrant was issued for a 31-year-old man accused of being involved in a Thursday shooting.

Authorities are looking for Brandon Partlow. He is wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm.

This comes after a 35-year-old man was found shot multiple times in his vehicle Thursday morning near South New Street and West University Avenue. He was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment, according to police officials.

Officers’ preliminary investigation indicated the man was driving his vehicle southbound on New Street and stopped at the West University intersection. “The suspect vehicle approached the intersection from the north, stops, and then the offender fired multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle,” said officials. There were eight spent shell casings were found in the roadway.

During the course of their investigation, officers gathered evidence that indicated Partlow was a suspect. A warrant was issued by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office. His bond was set at $2 million.

If you know Partlow’s location or have any further information regarding this crime, call Champaign Police or Crime Stoppers.