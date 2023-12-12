DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A month-long crackdown on distracted driving in Decatur recently came to an end after officers issued 76 tickets.

Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said distracted driving has become a serious problem for traffic safety across the nation, and it’s a concern that many in Decatur are expressing. As such, Decatur Police took to the streets from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10 in a directed enforcement effort.

Brandel said officers used undercover vehicles, stationary observers and regular patrols to look out for distracted driving. During the month-long enforcement effort, officers made 80 stops and gave out 76 tickets for improper use of an electronic device.

Although the enforcement effort may be over, Brandel said his officers will continue to look for any violations of traffic safety laws.

“Our community is asking that we be more active in enforcing traffic safety laws. And I hear you,” Brandel said. “For the remainder of the year, we will continue our efforts and focus on disobeying traffic control devices (running stop lights/signs), speeding, and cell phone use.”

Brandel added that the enforcement efforts are not about issuing tickets, but about ensuring traffic safety. He asked that people help the Decatur Police Department in making the community safer by slowing down, paying attention and putting the cell phones down.