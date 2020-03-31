1  of  2
Officers investigate man’s “violent death”

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office and the Springfield Police Department said they are investigating the “violent death” of a 23-year-old man.

In a release, Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was taken to the hospital early Tuesday afternoon. He had been transported from the area of East Spruce Street and South Wheeler Avenue. Allmon said the man died minutes after arriving at St. John’s Hospital Emergency Room.

The coroner could not comment on how the man died. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

