Officers investigate two weekend shootings

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said one person was arrested in connection to a shooting and they continue to look for a suspect in another.

In a news release, officers said both shootings happened over the weekend.

The first one happened on Friday around 2:10 a.m. in the 1100 block of Fowler Avenue. Police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired. When they got there, officers found a 29-year-old man had been shot in his lower torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Police said his wounds were considered non-life threatening.

Mugshot provided by the Danville Police Department

During their investigation, DPD were able to identify 32-year-old Toi Lewis as a suspect. She was arrested in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive. She is awaiting arraignment on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Additionally, police are investigating a shooting after two gunshot victims showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the hospital around 1:45 a.m.. They talked with the victims, a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman. The man was shot in the arm and back and the woman had gunshot wounds on her leg.

The victims told officers they were in the parking lot of the Untouchables Motorcycle Club, located on Commercial Street, when someone started shooting. They could not tell where the shots were coming from.

Both victims got a ride to the hospital for treatment. Officers said their wounds are not considered life-threatening.

There is not suspect information available at this time. Anyone with information regarding either shooting is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.