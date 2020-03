URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at Subway on University Avenue, near Carle Hospital.

Sergeant Tim McNaught said officers were told the suspect came in wearing a mask and handed a note to an employee asking them to hand over money. After he received an undisclosed amount of money, he ran away. No one was hurt.

An Urbana officer puts on gloves before going into Subway to investigate a Friday robbery.

Officers are still looking for the suspect. If you know anything about this, call Urbana Police.