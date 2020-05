CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they are investigating a Tuesday night shooting.

They said it happened near Ridgewood and Bonnymeade Drives. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital. No word on his condition.

One of the homes in that area was blocked off by crime scene tape. The crime scene unit was scene arriving around 8:45 p.m.

No one has been arrested.