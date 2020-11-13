Officers investigate deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating the second deadly shooting in less than 24 hours.

A caller found a man dead inside of a car Friday afternoon, around 3:15 p.m. Police responded to shots fired at East Hill and 3rd Streets.

Police have their crime scene unit set up and the coroner is also parked there.

Someone who knows the man said he was in a vehicle parked between two houses. Police covered up where that car was parked.

That same person who knows him said a neighbor apparently thought he was sleeping in the car when she first saw him, but later realized he was not. The neighbor also reported what looked like a gunshot wound.

Police are still very active on the scene. No suspect information has been released.