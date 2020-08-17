Officers investigate several shootings; one deadly

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police are investigating after a deadly shooting and other shooting incidents.

In a news release, officers said at around 9:15 a.m. they were called to the 1300 block of East Walnut for a report of shots fired with a person being shot inside a car. When they got there, police said they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they had to have patrol officers, detectives, Macon County Sheriff’s deputies and Decatur Park Police officers on scene to “help quell a large, unruly crowd.”

As officers were responding to that shooting on Walnut, they received a call of shots fired at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Grand Avenue as well as Martin Luther King and Garfield Avenue. They said that call was followed by two gunshot victims that arrived at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers stated neither of those victims were cooperating with officers.

Additionally, at around 10:30 a.m., police said a Street Crimes detective in an unmarked car in the area of Jasper and Wood Streets saw several people in a small gold car shooting at another car. The car sped away at around 90 miles per hour and was last seen near 18th and Clay Streets.

Shortly after, officers stated a woman showed up at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on her leg, which police said happened during this incident.

While officers responded to these incidents, they said there were additional calls of “numerous shots fired in the area of 20th and Prairie, involving subjects in two dark colored vehicles shooting at each other.”

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.